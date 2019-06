STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

ZESCO United striker Lazarus Kambole has signed a three-year contract with South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

Kambole, who was part of the national team that won the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup in Durban, South Africa, put pen to paper yesterday in Ndola.