Kamba warns against confusion

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

DISPUTES and confusion among members in the Patriotic Front (PF) will not be tolerated as unity is key for mobilisation.

Lusaka Province PF chairperson Kennedy Kamba has since implored party leaders and members not to hold grudges against one other but to promote peace and harmony.

Mr Kamba said provincial leaders need to embrace all party officials and operate through an open-door policy.

He said this yesterday when he addressed PF Kafue district party officials.

Mr Kamba said officials in all structures should refrain from activities which breed hatred.

"Do not hold grudges or bitterness against one another, the call is for all of us in the party to