Kamba rubbishes HH harming talk

MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

IT IS mere hallucination and futile attempts by some traditional leaders to allege that the Patriotic Front (PF) plans to harm United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema. PF Lusaka Province chairperson Kennedy Kamba regrets that a named respected senior chief is quoted issuing unwarranted allegations against the PF administration. In a statement yesterday, Mr Kamba is disappointed that the chief could stoop so low to place weird allegations against the ruling party and to further incite violence through hate speech. Mr Kamba said the PF has never issued a statement about or against the reported ill-health of Mr Hichilema. He said the ruling party is concentrating on improving the welfare of Zambians, hence has not time to issue derogatory remarks against opposition leaders. Mr Kamba said the senior chief should exercise impartiality with all political parties. He said the traditional leader has allegedly embraced the UPND president, hence disregarding other political leaders. Mr Kamba said not long ago, the chief claimed that Government intended to arrest and charge Mr Hichilema with treason. “The levels of bitterness, agitation and aggression exhibited every time Hakainde Hichilema is called CLICK TO READ MORE