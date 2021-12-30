Kamba accused of grabbing public buses

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

THE then Lusaka Province Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson Kennedy Kamba allegedly led cadres to grab two Higer buses for youth empowerment during a handover ceremony. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told this during a hearing yesterday. In 2017, Government partnered with the Public and Private Bus Drivers Association of Zambia (PPBDAZ) to buy 25 Higer buses under the Youth Empowerment Scheme worth K55 million. But during the handover ceremony, Mr Kamba allegedly led about 600 cadres to grab two keys for the buses, in full view of then Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere and other officials. Appearing before the PAC yesterday, PPBDAZ president Josiah Majuru said Mr Kamba and others threatened the association officials and asked them to choose between the “grave” and surrendering the buses. “We were threatened and there was nothing we could do. We had to find protection from the minister. After the two buses were grabbed, the other two were involved in a road accident and could not function. We were working with 21 buses,” Mr Majuru said. But nominated Member of Parliament Likando Mufalali wondered why the association failed to make monthly payments of K50,000 as required. Mr Majuru said the project made losses of K54,000 monthly because some cadres collected between K30 to K40 from each passenger’s fare. “We conducted an audit and explained everything to the ministry, but nothing was done until the buses were seized CLICK TO READ MORE