Kamanga upbeat

ROBINSON KUNDA,Lusaka

WHILE some soccer fans are calling for his resignation over the continued poor performance by the national team, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says the Chipolopolo are not too far from returning to their all-conquering status going by the performance they put up in the 1-all draw against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Writing in his president’s corner weekly column yesterday, Kamanga said the team exhibited some progressive football that has not been seen in a while in a Zambian team. “From a football standpoint, everything went well until Equatorial Guinea equalised in the late stages of the second half. On the brighter side, the team exhibited some progressive football that has not been seen in a while in a Zambian team,” Kamanga said. Kamanga said the nation should not vilify the players but should instead lift them up and urge them to push harder. The FAZ boss said despite the many setbacks the team suffered in the build-up to the game against Equatorial Guinea like the absence of key playing personnel like Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka, Dickson Chapa and Evans Kangwa, those called to duty rose to the occasion and accounted themselves well.

“Soberly reflecting on the turn of events on the pitch reaffirms our standpoint that the Chipolopolo is not too far from returning to its all-conquering status. On our part as FAZ, we have made it a point to CLICK TO READ MORE