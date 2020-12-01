Kamanga to happily step down

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THIS one will be argued over context, but the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president did say he will happily step down if the national team fails to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

He did try to qualify his initial response though but only after he had said he would gladly step down.

Andrew Kamanga was appearing on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, where Grevazio Zulu asked him if he will step down should Zambia fail to qualify to the Africa Cup for the third consecutive time.

Under Kamanga's reign, the Chipolopolo failed to qualify for the Africa Cup in 2017 and 2019 while the 2021 edition is on