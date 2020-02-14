Kamanga, Kalu differ on current state of football

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WHEN you take out the four other aspirants for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency at next month’s annual general meeting, it seems the councillors have a clear choice to make between incumbent Andrew Kamanga and his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya.

The two have very different views on the current state of football in the country. In fact, they are poles apart.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/