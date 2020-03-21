Kamanga faces arrest

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IN THEIR reply to a FIFA letter, Damiano Mutale and Peter Lusaka’s lawyers made it clear that they intend to apply the full force of the law of the land in dealing with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) after a court order they had earlier obtained was allegedly ignored.

That is exactly what happened yesterday in court.

Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale issued a bench warrant against FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and five other officials for failing to appear before him to answer to contempt of court charges.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/