Kamanga expects players to turn up

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

DESPITE Saturday’s World Cup qualifier between the Chipolopolo and Mauritania being just a dead rubber, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says he anticipates the players to perform to the expectations of the fans. Writing in his weekly column dubbed the President’s Corner yesterday, Kamanga said the association has done everything it needed to do to ensure the team is well prepared for the two matches against Mauritania and Tunisia. “Like we have done throughout this campaign, from an administrative side, we have done our best to lay the ground for the team to be able to compete in the two fixtures,” he said. The home match is particularly important as it will be an opportunity for the fans to watch their team in CLICK TO READ MORE