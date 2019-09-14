Kamanga cites Africa Cup of Nations failure

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says the Chipolopolo’s failure to qualify to two consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments is due to complacency after winning the 2012 edition.

Kamanga said this when he apealled on Supersport's Soccer Africa programme on Thursday evening that the country took eyes off the ball after being crowned 2012 African champions.