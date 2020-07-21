Kamanga admits FAZ mishandling Forest case

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has admitted that events leading up to the eventual cancellation of the Super Division match between Forest Rangers and Zanaco on Saturday could have been handled better but he says such challenges should be expected in the new environment.

The much anticipated Week 20 rescheduled match between log leaders Forest and Zanaco was cancelled at the last minute after the hosts revealed that 28 staff members including 12 players had tested positive to COVID-19.

“We have taken note of the gaps and will work round the clock to ensure that things get better going forward,” Kamanga, who did not specify what exactly they did not do right, said in his weekly column yesterday. “We shall continue working hand in hand with the superintending ministry, which is the Ministry of Sports, and their counterparts at health to ensure that we review the situation regularly.”

Kamanga said FAZ, through the Ministry of Health, has stepped up several measures including the testing mechanism that will ensure that all