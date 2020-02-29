Kamaflage moots comeback

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

DO you remember Kamaflage? Yes, the music duo who once shook the airwaves with hits such as Yonse and Katenge among others before somehow disappearing from the airwaves.

Well, the duo is here in Livingstone and it is planning to make a comeback.

The Weekend Mail caught up with the Chisenga Chashi otherwise known as Chisman Kamaflage who is part of the duo and in his own right can boast (rightly so) of having made a huge impact on the country’s music industry.

Truth be told, Kamaflage was a household name back in the early 2000's.