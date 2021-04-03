Kalyalya back at WB

KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

FORMER Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya has been appointed as an independent co-chairperson of the International Development Association 20th replenishment (IDA20) which is scheduled to be launched this month and will run until December this year.

IDA, an institution of the World Bank Group, is one of the largest sources of funding for fighting extreme poverty in the world’s poorest countries, with 114 states provided with about US$422 billion for investments since 1960.

Dr Kalyalya will champion stronger policy and financial support at political and stakeholder-level across IDA donor and borrower countries.

He will co-chair with World Bank’s managing director of operations, Axel van-Trotsenburg.

This is according to a statement released by the World Bank in Washington DC.

Since IDA18, replenishment meetings have CLICK TO READ MORE