Kalyalya back at BoZ

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

IT SEEMS President Hakainde Hichilema will leave some betting enthusiasts in limbo or utter disarray. Few can claim to have known that some of his trusted lieutenants for years would be in charge of what society may consider lean ministries.

Who would have known that a certain Colin Barry would be Zambia Air Force Commander, let alone that Lemmy Kajoba, long retired and perhaps forgotten, would bounce back as Inspector General of Police? If betting is a high-stake social enterprise, perhaps participants should stay away when it comes to President Hichilema and his appointments to key national institutions.

While he made an easy choice by re-appointing Denny Kalyalya as Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor, there were surprises for the position of Solicitor-General and Attorney-General. Some social media commentators may have contrived to have Kelvin Bwalya Fube as Attorney-General but President Hichilema picked Mulilo Kabesha, a Kabwe-based lawyer. And where some people thought Musa Mwenye would be considered as Solicitor-General, the President settled on a rather distant Mubambe Muchende. Such have been appointments President Hichilema has made, with a call for servant leadership, where the led have a bigger say than the leaders in his new dawn administration themed around the rule of law rather than rule of men.

But few would have bet against the return of Dr Kalyalya, an accomplished economist and banker whose contract at the central bank was terminated in August last year. He is only the second central bank governor in Zambia to have made a comeback after Bitwell Kawani in the 1970s and 80s. Dr Kalyalya was CLICK TO READ MORE