Kalusha’s lawyers threaten legal action against FAZ

DIANA CHIPEPO,Lusaka

LAWYERS representing Kalusha Bwalya, Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka have expressed concern over FIFA’S planned meeting in Zambia and insisted the Andrew Kamanga-led Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee is illegally in office.

Lewis Nathan Advocates have given the FAZ executive five days from Wednesday to vacate office or risk legal proceedings.

They have asked the Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Emmanuel Mulenga, or the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) to immediately instruct Kamanga and his executive to stop carrying out any functions as