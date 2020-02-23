Kalusha says FAZ Electoral Appeals Committee not final

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SOCCER icon Kalusha Bwalya is not surprised that the Electoral Appeals Committee has upheld the ruling of the Electoral Committee to disqualify him and three others from running for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency but is confident he will still be on the ballot papers for the elections set for March 28.

The other three candidates whose appeals were thrown out by the Electoral Appeals Committee are former FAZ vice president Richard Kazala, football administrator Ricky Mamfunda and Lusaka businessman Sugyo Zimba.