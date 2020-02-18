Kalusha, Kazala, Mamfunda challenge ethics committee’s decision

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AS was expected after the disqualification of a number of candidates for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections, Football House was a receipient of a number of appeals yesterday.

After being disqualified on the basis of failing an integrity test, former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya, who was defiant on Friday following the announcement of disqualification, saying he will be on the ballot on March 28, was among those who lodged an appeal.

Other presidential candidates that have appealed are Richard Kazala and Ricky Mamfunda, while Pivoty Simwanza, whose vice-presidential candidature was thrown out, is contesting his disqualification CLICK TO READ MORE