ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN soccer legend Kalusha Bwalya has bounced back into the Confederation of African Football (CAF) set-up as a member of the technical development committee.

According to the list released by CAF, Kalusha will be part of the 17-member technical committee whose mandate will run from 2020 -2021.