Kalu’s lawyers won’t act against Zurich official

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

LAWYERS representing Kalusha Bwalya, Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka have assured world soccer governing body FIFA representative Veron Mosengo-Omba that no action will be taken against him when he arrives in Zambia.

Earlier, the lawyers had threatened Mosengo-Omba that he might face action for seemingly encouraging the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to ignore court orders.

But after a meeting with Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, both Lewis Mosho of Lewis Nathan Advocates and Gilbert Phiri of PNP Advocates who represent Kalusha, Mutale and Lusaka have assured the official from Zurich of his safety.

Phiri, who thanked Government for its efforts in trying to find an amicable solution to the wrangles that have rocked football in