Kalume wants another title hurrah with Dynamos

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

DESPITE having three Super Division titles at home won with Zanaco, Zesco United and Nkana, Lusaka Dynamos midfielder Sydney Kalume says winning the championship with his boyhood club will cap a fairytale run for his career.

Kalume, who started his career with Lions of Kanyama in Lusaka as a teenager, has featured for Dynamos, Zanaco, Zesco United and Nkana. Apart from the Super Division titles, he also collected the BP Top 8 medal with Dynamos in 2008 under the late Fighton Simukonda.

But he believes winning a league title now with Dynamos may even eclipse everything he has thus far achieved.

"It will be a dream come true to win the league with Lusaka Dynamos after winning it with Zanaco, Zesco and