Kalumbila sets up gold, manganese projects

KALONDE NYATI, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

ABOUT 400 investors under the Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperative have set up gold and manganese projects in various parts of the country in a quest to become relevant in Zambia’s economic transformation.

Chief executive officer Collins Zulu said in an interview recently that investors pooled funds together to set up mines in Rufunsa, Mansa, Mpongwe and Mkushi.

Mr Zulu said projects in Rufunsa and Mkushi will get underway this month.

“With a minimum of K300, investors have been able to set up mines. If we go by the minimum K300 x 400 investors, we are talking about a lot of money, an indication that pooling funds together can help in creating wealth,” he said.

Mr Zulu said members will yield profits based on