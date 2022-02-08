Kalumbila school beats ZIALE failure record

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

ALL the 38 pupils who sat Grade Nine examinations last year at Mumena A Secondary School in Kalumbila district failed to make it to Grade 10.

And district education board secretary Mutinta Mubanga’s office is in receipt of a report about the 100 percent failure rate at the school.

Ms Mubanga has to this effect constituted a team to investigate what led to the historic poor performance by pupils at the school, which has most teachers with university degrees.

United Party for National Development Mumena ward chairperson Jameson Kahokola revealed this to Solwezi West Member of Parliament Nicholas Mukumbi during a stakeholders’ meeting over the weekend.

Mr Kahokola said parents in the district are wondering how all the 38 pupils failed the examination.

"We are very much worried about the results for our pupils at