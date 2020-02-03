Kalumbila cassava project to employ 29,000

CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, Lusaka

OVER 29,000 jobs are anticipated to be created in Kalumbila under the cassava commercialisation project that seeks to exploit the cassava value chain.

CEEC public relations officer Michelo Mukuta said in an interview on Friday that the commissioning of a starch processing plant will provide direct jobs and engage cassava farmers in the area.

“As CEEC, we are excited about the development of a starch processing plant to be called Premiercons Starch Company, which we funded as part of financing the cassava value chain. The processing company, which will have the capacity to produce over 26,000 tonnes of starch, will provide business opportunities for cassava growers CLICK TO READ MORE