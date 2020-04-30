Kalulushi solar project in final assessment

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

MARGAM Valley Solar Energy Corporation Limited (MVS), which is expected to develop a 400 megawatts (MW) solar power project in Kalulushi, has submitted the final environmental impact assessment (EIA) to pave way for the development of the project.

The project, which will cost US$650 million and is being developed by a consortium of local and international energy companies, will cushion the power deficit being experienced in the country and in southern Africa.

Margam Valley Solar Energy Corporation Limited project coordinator Akapelwa Akapelwa said in an interview yesterday that most of the approvals have CLICK TO READ MORE