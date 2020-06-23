Kalulushi residents demand load-shedding explanation

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

SOME residents of Kalulushi district in the Copperbelt Province are demanding an explanation from Zesco over the recent increased load-shedding hours in the area.

But Zesco senior manager – corporate affairs John Kunda has attributed the prolonged load-shedding in some areas on the Copperbelt to rampant vandalism of power infrastructure.

In an interview, Rosemary Mvula, a resident of Kalulushi, complained that the long hours of load-shedding are affecting household planning.

Mvula said some residents are now spending more money on charcoal made from cut down trees, which further impacts negatively on the environment.

“What is even more upsetting is that there is no proper [Zesco] schedule to follow. Power is being switched off as and CLICK TO READ MORE