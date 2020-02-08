Kalu within his constitutional rights – Simataa

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

THE argument by some is that Kalusha Bwalya does not qualify to stand for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections having been banned previously, but veteran administrator Simataa Simataa says he is within his constitutional rights to do so.

Simataa, once a critic of Kalusha, said the former FAZ president has all the attributes that make him a perfect candidate for the March 28 elections.