Kalu waits on FAZ

ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

KALUSHA Bwalya is waiting for official communication from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) before deciding on his involvement in the recruitment of the Chipolopolo coach.

FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Kalusha is one of the people that the executive committee included on the committee to pick the national team.

“Yes, of course, Kalusha is one of the people in the committee, but I can’t mention other names because we’re yet to inform them CLICK TO READ MORE