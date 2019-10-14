Kalu signs off in style

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium

Kitwe

KK11 0 CK11 2

IT WAS a nostalgic moment at Arthur Davies Stadium when stars of yesteryear converged to commemorate Kalusha Bwalya’s testimonial match where Christopher Katongo’s Eleven ran out 2-0 winners over the former’s select.

It was an exciting day for the former stars, who were visibly happy to see each other again after many years. Some are active as coaches, others have taken the back seat and ventured into something else, yet others have simply gone into oblivion