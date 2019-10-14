Sport

Kalu signs off in style

October 14, 2019
1 Min Read
SOCCER icon Kalusha Bwalya (right) duels with former Chipolopolo defender Clive Hachilensa during the Luapula Expo Kalusha honorary match between KK-11 and CK-11 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe yesterday. CK-11 won 2-0. PICTURE: MATHEWS KABAMBA

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium
Kitwe
KK11 0 CK11 2
IT WAS a nostalgic moment at Arthur Davies Stadium when stars of yesteryear converged to commemorate Kalusha Bwalya’s testimonial match where Christopher Katongo’s Eleven ran out 2-0 winners over the former’s select.
It was an exciting day for the former stars, who were visibly happy to see each other again after many years. Some are active as coaches, others have taken the back seat and ventured into something else, yet others have simply gone into oblivion CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1