Kalu says Chipolopolo bar has dropped

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

KALUSHA Bwalya says Zambia have themselves to blame for recent failures on the international stage including lack of qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations, where participation used to be almost customary for the country.

The former national team captain, coach and FA president believes the bar has been set very low to an extent where even failure is accepted to repeat itself.

“I think we can’t blame anyone but ourselves because we have set the bar very low and also we have lost ambition in pursuing and living up to our promise and our history of being ever present at the Africa Cup,” he said.

“So it is what it is, it should be very painful for every Zambian, unless it was just a one off but it has happened three times in a row. Even one time is bad, we can’t accept as Zambians not to walk to the Africa Cup when you have Comoros, Madagascar there and we were cheering for CLICK TO READ MORE