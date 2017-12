DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOOTBALL icon Kalusha Bwalya has congratulated Liberia President-elect George Weah saying footballers always answer to the call of duty.

Kalusha said in an interview yesterday that Weah has been dedicated to his country and is prepared to make a difference after an outstanding soccer career.

Weah won the Liberian presidential run-off with 61.5 percent votes and will take over from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on January 15.