ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE nomination papers have finally been lodged. But public opinion has long been divided on whether Kalusha Bwalya should return as Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president. The debate became even more heated when word went round yesterday that he was going to file his papers at 14:00 hours.

The widely asked question was why he was doing so.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/