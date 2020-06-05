Kalu not yet out

DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

WHILE opponents of Kalusha Bwalya were celebrating the outcome of his case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), his supporters have been holding on to the hope that somehow something happens to change the trajectory of his bid for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency.

When Kalusha was still active on the pitch, they saw this all too often, him conjuring up something – in games against Gabon in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Independence Stadium in 1995; against Liberia in a World Cup qualifier in 2004 at the same venue; and that header past Zimbabwe goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar in 1993 in Harare to send Zambia through to the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

But in the FAZ race, matters are not entirely in Kalusha’s hands for him to produce another piece of magic.

The consolation for his fans is that there is another route outside CAS.

Kalusha's lawyer, Gilbert Phiri, says the withdrawal of the appeals case from CAS does not affect his bid to contest the FAZ presidency.