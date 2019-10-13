Sport

Kalu named tourism ambassador

October 13, 2019
1 Min Read
Kalusha Bwalya in Samfya

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Samfya
MINISTER of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has appointed football icon Kalusha Bwalya as tourism goodwill ambassador, and the former Zambia skipper has promised to arrange a match involving African legends next year.
Speaking at a press briefing during the Samfya Summerfeast, Chitotela said there is need to diversify the tourism industry and exploit sports tourism.
Chitotela urged Kalusha to ensure he organises a match featuring African legends against former world stars. CLICK TO READ MORE

