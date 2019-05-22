Kalu makes call

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SOCCER icon Kalusha Bwalya has requested Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala to allow executive committee members to attend tomorrow’s meeting called by Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere.

Mawere will meet FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee member Kalusha Bwalya over the country’s candidate for the July 18 general assembly in Cairo, Egypt.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/