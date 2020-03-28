Kalu loses appeal

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

KALUSHA Bwalya has lost his appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in which he sought provisional measures and was challenging his disqualification as a candidate for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency.

The provisional measures he was seeking included suspending the FAZ elections which were originally scheduled for today but were halted by an injunction in the Ndola High Court.

The former FAZ president had lodged a combined statement of appeal and appeal brief with CAS. In his submission, he requested that expedited proceedings be held by a sole arbitrator.

Alternative to the request to expedite the proceedings, he filed an application for provisional measures in which he asked the court to suspend the elections until a