Kalu, Kamanga deadlocked

May 24, 2019
SOCCER icon Kalusha Bwalya (left) and Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga at Government Complex in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
THE battle of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee candidature has reached a deadlock with Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere referring the matter to the full Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee.
The position is in conformity with Kalusha’s earlier demand that the FAZ executive committee deals with the matter through a secret ballot.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

