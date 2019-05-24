Kalu, Kamanga deadlocked

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE battle of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee candidature has reached a deadlock with Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere referring the matter to the full Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee.

The position is in conformity with Kalusha’s earlier demand that the FAZ executive committee deals with the matter through a secret ballot.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/