Kalu goes to CAS

ALEX NJOVU and DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AS WAS widely expected, Kalusha Bwalya has escalated his case by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, to ask the sports supreme court to overturn his disqualification from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency race.

Kalusha, through Spain-based sports lawyers Paolo Torchetti, Ruiz-Huerta & Crespo and local law firm Lewis Nathan Advocates, has proposed that the matter be expedited at CAS before FAZ holds elections on March 28.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/