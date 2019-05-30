Kalu dismisses FAZ ruling

STEPHEN PHIRI, ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

CONFEDERATION of African Football (CAF) executive committee member Kalusha Bwalya has described as null and void the decision of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) ethics committee to recommend soccer local governing body president Andrew Kamanga to contest the continental elections.

Kalusha said in an interview from Johannesburg South Africa, yesterday that he is still in the race to defend his position at the July 18 elections in Cairo, Egypt. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/