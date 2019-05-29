Kalu digs heels in

KELLY NJOMBO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SOCCER legend Kalusha Bwalya has advised the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) governing body to enquire from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) about his eligibility to contest the continental body’s elections.

The FAZ ethics committee yesterday met in Lusaka to subject Kalusha and FAZ president Andrew Kamanga to an integrity test to determine who will be nominated to contest the CAF executive committee member seat for southern Africa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/