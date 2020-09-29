Kalomo juveniles in trauma after friend’s death

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

CHOMA juvenile inspector Kazembe Zyambo says the two boys of Kalomo, aged 11 and 10, who allegedly caused the death of their friend should not be kept in police custody but taken to court immediately on the way forward because they are traumatised.

It is alleged that the two boys pushed their friend into a shallow well where he landed his chest on a rock.

The two boys are in police custody in Choma.

Cecilia Mweetwa, 46, of Hakulyabwe village in Siachitema chiefdom in Kalomo district, reported that her son, Captain Lushomo, was allegedly assaulted on Saturday by the two boys and he later died.

Mr Zyambo said the boys are not faring well in police custody and