Kalomo-Dundumwezi road boosts South tourism

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

APART from being a cattle and fish centre, Itezhi Tezhi is also a tourism hub.

It is one of the districts that houses one of Africa’s largest national parks – Kafue National Park.

The Kafue National Park, which is home to the big five – elephants, lions, buffaloes, hippos and rhinos – is also punctuated with other wild and water animals, which are a marvel to watch and earn the country revenue.

Unlocking the tourism potential, however, requires that necessary infrastructure is available to woo domestic and foreign tourists and investors that set up lodges and other facilities.

Critical is a road network that makes it easy for tourists to travel in the shortest time possible.

For instance, Itezhi Tezhi being centrally located entails that tourists from southern and western Zambia and Lusaka can travel in the shortest possible time and enjoy the safari, and make the area the preferred weekend gateway.

Realising the importance of the location in Zambia's tourism space and how the area can be a source of national revenue, Government, through the strengthening climate resilience in the Kafue sub-basin (SCRiKA) project, funded the development of the first-ever climate resilient road stretching from