Kaloko: Home of enterprise

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

JUST a stone’s throw away from the Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) Ground in Ndola on the Copperbelt is Kaloko Township, home to some of the most enterprising residents of the provincial capital.

The township, which is part of Bwana Mkubwa constituency, is huge but its population stands at just over 9,000, according to 2015 Ndola district situation analysis.

Kaloko, located about 14.7 kilometres away from Ndola’s Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport, was legally established in 1984 by Ndola City Council (NCC) after early settlers were relocated from Chibolya area which is behind ZITF to New Kaloko.

The name Kaloko is a hill in Ndola and this is where the township’s name is derived from.

These hills are positioned near Indeni Petroleum Refinery and stretch all the way to Fatima Girls Secondary School and Kantolomba Township.