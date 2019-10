ALEX NJOVU, Sunset Stadium, Lusaka

BUFFALOES 1 ZESCO 3

VETERAN striker Winston Kalengo yesterday netted a hat-trick as Zesco United trounced Green Buffaloes to reduce the gap with leaders Red Arrows to one point.

Zesco, who have a game in hand against Power Dynamos, have 15 points, one behind Arrows.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/