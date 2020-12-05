Kalandanya Music Promotions launches

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

NOT since Mondo Music Corporation came on the scene towards the turn of the century when Zambian music was enjoying some sort of a renaissance has an outfit promised so much for an industry.

Thanks to Mondo Music, the public was able to enjoy recordings by the likes of Daddy Zemus, JK, Shatel, Black Muntu, Danny, Nalu, Joe Chibangu and even re-issued material for the likes of PK Chishala.

But the dynamics have changed and the public no longer consumes music through purchase of cassettes or CDs.

Obviously Mondo was helped out by piracy.

But whatever the case, this is now a streaming generation, one which depends on clicks on apps like Spotify or iTunes on smart devices to get the music.

This is the era Kalandanya Music Promotions, which was launched last week Friday at Mika Convention Centre, finds itself in – it is all about streaming services.

How will Kalandanya Music Promotions navigate this? The strategy at this point is not clearly spelt out. But looking at the artistes signed to its label, it looks like a game-changer, one prepared to dominate the landscape. Almost all the big-name artistes such as Mampi, Chef, Macky II and Dandy Krazy are signed to Kalandanya.

Last week saw different artistes from across genres put up memorable performances for the launch of Kalandanya Music Promotions at Mika Convention Centre.

Here, things were done differently; a diversity of live music was presented — gospel, Afro-pop, hip-hop, dancehall, kalindula, R’n’B — were all on offer.

The good lighting, sound system and a full KMP band with noticeable people like Uncle Rex showed how much the music label is ready to invest in Zambian music.

Fans turned out to show real love and appreciation to their own as each act turned out to be someone’s favourite.

Owned by Lusaka business mogul Bwalya Kalandanya, the label has been around for some time but its launch exhibited how serious the label hopes to boost the industry by investing in artistes, developing young talent and making artistes get the value for their works.

This was evidenced by the number of artistes that turned up for the event, majority of whom were already signed to the label.

The launch, which kicked off around 20:00 hours, was mainly meant to unveil other artistes on the label.

The show opened with some gospel performances from the likes of Nathan Nyirenda, Felix and later Kings Malembe Malembe, who put up a striking performance with his backing vocalists.

Here, artistes raised the bar in their acts by sticking to live music performances.

This was a manifesto for KMP; it stands to promote authentic Zambian music and raising the performance bar to a more satisfying level.

After gospel, a mixture of hip hop, Zambian rhythms and Afro pop where the likes of Dambisa, Yo Maps, Slap Dee, Chef, Kaddafi, K’Millian, Rich Bizzy, Shenky, Dandy, Mampi, Nez Long and Bobby East performed.

With sometimes controversial media personality Mutale Mwanza and DJ Cosmo on hand to take the audience through the night, a dull moment only popped when the two requested for a torchlight vigil from the audience for Daev Zambia before inviting his XYZ counterparts Nez Long and Bobby East on stage.

Ruff Kid, Chiko Chali, Mimi Krazy, Chester and the sensational singer JK all served their share.

It was even more enchanting to see new era of music performed by the likes of Chanda Na Kay, Dope Boyz, Wilz and others give the show the energy it deserved.

Later, surprise performances came from Mozegetar, T-Bwoy and Leo Muntu, the other half of Black Muntu.

Though the event was not as well attended as expected, it was promising to see the VIP section filled to capacity and offering support to the acts.