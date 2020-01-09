Kalambo Falls upgrade gets kudos

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

CONNECTING of Kalambo Falls to the national grid and mobile communication network will attract investment in the tourism sector and other developmental spheres.

Kalambo Falls, 33kilometres from Mbala, is the second deepest waterfall in Africa and 12th out of 20 in the world.

Kalambo Falls Lodge director Geoffrey Chela said Government has facilitated tourism growth in the area by taking electricity and telecommunication towers there