Kalaba was not elected DP president, court told

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

DEMOCRATIC Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba was only invited to contest as a presidential candidate in the August 12 general election because at no point was he elected as party president.

DP vice-president Judith Kabemba submits before the Lusaka High Court that Mr Kalaba has continued to hold himself as president and unilaterally making appointments in contravention of the party constitution.

Mr Kalaba has also been accused of trying to sneak in a new party constitution at the Registrar of Societies.

This is in a case Ms Kabemba and DP treasurer Justin Nkonge have sued Mr Kalaba for impersonating as party president.

The duo, who recently suspended Mr Kalaba for allegedly squandering party funds and appointing Patriotic Front (PF) members into the organisation, are also seeking a permanent injunction restraining him (Mr Kalaba) from masquerading as CLICK TO READ MORE