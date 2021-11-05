Kalaba questions delayed appointments

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

DEMOCRATIC Party (DP) leader Harry Kalaba yesterday put aside the troubles in his party to air his views on various national issues, including the budget, delayed appointments by President Hakainde Hichilema, as well as the security arrangements of the head of State. The former minister of Foreign Affairs contends that the delay in appointing permanent secretaries has created a void in Government, a position Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda does not agree with. Ms Kasanda, who is also minister of Information and Media, said there is no void whatsoever and Government is operating normally. “In ministries where there are no permanent secretaries, there are people acting in those positions,” she said. “This is the case even with ministers, just like it was with him when he was in Government. There is no issue here.” President Hichilema dismissed some permanent secretaries on September 17 and he is yet to announce replacements. But Mr Kalaba urged the President to CLICK TO READ MORE