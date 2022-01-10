Kalaba eyeing alliance with PF – Kabemba

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

WRANGLES in Democratic Party (DP) have continued deepening with national executive committee member Judith Kabemba accusing Harry Kalaba of plotting an alliance with the Patriotic Front (PF) ahead of the 2026 general election. But Mr Kalaba, the DP president, has denied the allegations. Ms Kabemba, the faction leader who was Mr Kalaba’s running mate in the August 12, 2021 general election, wonders why Mr Kalaba wants to allegedly work with PF, a party she says Zambians rejected last year. “Mr Kalaba brought up the issue of forming an alliance with PF because he was certain that there would be a re-run, but 97 percent of the party leadership rejected the idea. “His blood is PF and this is why he wants to sell the party. As a matter of fact, he was confused when PF lost and for two weeks, he was depressed and even went to France for a holiday,” she said.

Ms Kabemba said DP members thought that after PF lost the general election, talks about an alliance with the former governing party would end, but they have allegedly continued. “His insistence to work with PF confirms that he had an agreement with PF to use DP as the former ruling party’s front. “The PF funded him so that he could make UPND fail to govern the country, but we will not punish Zambians because of his hatred for UPND,” she said. Another DP national executive committee member, Justin Nkonge, said he worked closely with Mr Kalaba and he knows the PF officials the former minister of Foreign Affairs was meeting. Mr Nkonge said when the DP leadership rejected an alliance with PF, Mr Kalaba allegedly started holding secret meetings with former governing party officials. “We have refused to have DP adulterated and raped by PF. We know he (Mr Kalaba) hates UPND so much that even when President Hakainde Hichilema sent emissaries to him, he refused to meet them. He is purely PF and he overrates himself too much,” he said. But Mr Kalaba has dispelled Ms Kabemba’s insinuations that he wants a DP-PF alliance ahead CLICK TO READ MORE