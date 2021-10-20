Kalaba expelled

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

WHILE fallouts are expected after a bruising election defeat, no one would have placed a bet on the Democratic Party (DP) expelling its leader Harry Kalaba, who has been its face even before officially taking over the reigns in 2018. But that is the news that greeted the press at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday which was addressed by DP vice-president Judith Kabemba, who was Mr Kalaba’s running mate in the August 12 general election where the party came out third with slightly over 25,000 votes, five times less than the invalid votes cast. The accusations against Mr Kabala, who brushed off the expulsion when contacted yesterday, are that he is joining forces with officials from the Patriotic Front (PF), where he served as Member of Parliament for Bahati and Minister of Foreign Affairs before agreeing to CLICK TO READ MORE