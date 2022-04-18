Kakubo refutes malicious social media posts

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo has described as malicious posts on social media accusing him of being involved in acts of bribery.Pictures have been circulating on various social media platforms showing Mr Kakubo being received at some place with some Chinese and later leaving with a gift bag.Social media has been awash with comments accusing Mr Kakubo of having been bribed while others supported him saying there is nothing wrong with the minister being given a gift bag as it is a Chinese

tradition.In a statement, Mr Kakubo said the posts are malicious.“I visited Sinoma [cement company] as a private citizen with a view to ordering pockets of cement and premix cement.“Management identified me and opted to walk me to the car park and also gave me a gift pack containing their branded calendar and a pen as souvenir,” he said.The minister said corrupt people do not CLICK TO READ MORE